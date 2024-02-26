Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0418

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $28,418.61 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,105,172,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,105,152,928 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

