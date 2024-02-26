Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.