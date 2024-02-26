XRUN (XRUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,445.15

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $114.54 million and approximately $23,445.15 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)

