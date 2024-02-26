YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.48

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 460286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.