YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.48

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 460286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.
About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
