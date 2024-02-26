YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YPF. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of YPF opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,483 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 174,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 143,621 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

