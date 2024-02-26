Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $41,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

YUMC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. 560,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

