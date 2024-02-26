ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Down 3.5%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 2,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 60,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.
ZKH Group Trading Up 1.9 %
About ZKH Group
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
