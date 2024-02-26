Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-4.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $750,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

