Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $214.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.40. 1,358,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -209.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.