Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $214.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.40. 1,358,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -209.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

