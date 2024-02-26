Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

