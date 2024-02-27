103,521 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

