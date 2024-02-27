1,677 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,724. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

