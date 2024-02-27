200,184 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of APA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 628,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 101,213 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 87.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in APA by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in APA by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

