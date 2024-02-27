2,189 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

EGP opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.15.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

