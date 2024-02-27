21,980 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

View Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

