2,268 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

