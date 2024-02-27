299,382 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Core & Main as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after buying an additional 285,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.