299,382 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Core & Main as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after buying an additional 285,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
