3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

DDD stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

