3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.