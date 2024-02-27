4,267 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

