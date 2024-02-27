44,961 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

