734 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Aflac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

