810 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.21. 90,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

