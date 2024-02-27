8,936 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.