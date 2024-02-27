Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Aaron’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAN opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

