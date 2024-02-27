ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $566,479.37 and approximately $9.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,828.34 or 0.99991353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00188126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000569 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

