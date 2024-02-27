Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

ACHC traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 171,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

