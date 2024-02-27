Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.49. 250,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,242. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $380.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.44. The firm has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

