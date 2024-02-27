ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 83.93 and a current ratio of 83.93. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 7,370 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,351. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

