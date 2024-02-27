ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 83.93 and a current ratio of 83.93. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 7,370 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,351. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
