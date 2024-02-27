AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.91. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 1,320,386 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,199,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 542,928 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,801.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.