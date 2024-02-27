Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $564.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $255.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

