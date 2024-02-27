Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $40,014,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after buying an additional 440,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

