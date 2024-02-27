Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,492 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,539,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.10. 22,589,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,560,664. The stock has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

