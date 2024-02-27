Advantage Energy (AAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,045. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.18.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

