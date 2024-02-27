AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 4,168,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,748. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AES to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

