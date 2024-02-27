Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $68.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Price Performance

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Shares of ADC stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.