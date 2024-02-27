Aion Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $189.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00140978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

