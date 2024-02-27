Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 789,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $841.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

