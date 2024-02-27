Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ALG stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.04. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

