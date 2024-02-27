Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Albany International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.
Albany International Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE AIN opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.
Albany International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.
