Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Albany International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE AIN opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

