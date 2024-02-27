Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 34,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $102.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

