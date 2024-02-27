Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $92.53, but opened at $96.99. Albany International shares last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 18,425 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Albany International’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.