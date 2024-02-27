Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ALB traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. 1,448,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,701. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

