Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. 11,006,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,175,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

