Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

