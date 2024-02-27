Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the software’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

