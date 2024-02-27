Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.92, a PEG ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098 over the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

