Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.79. 8,254,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,992,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

