Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE:ANRO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,324,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alto Neuroscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Alto Neuroscience Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

