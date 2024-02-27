Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$51.50 to C$52.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.72.

Altus Group stock opened at C$48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.96. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

